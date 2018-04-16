Sadio Mane Breaks Premier League Record — Nigeria Today

Sadio Mane Breaks Premier League Record
Senegal’s Sadio Mane scored the first goal in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth taking his tally of the season to 10 this season That goal also made him the most prolific Senegalese ever to grace the premier league That title one belonged to Demba Ba who played for Chelsea and Newcastle amongst others and was […]
The post Sadio Mane Breaks Premier League Record appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!