Sadio Mane’s Injury Not That Serious – Jurgen Klopp — Nigeria Today

Sadio Mane’s Injury Not That Serious – Jurgen Klopp

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Sadio Mane is carrying a minor injury problem, but he is not expected to spend any time on the sidelines.

Sadio Mane was pictured at Liverpool’s Spire Hospital on Thursday, sparking concerns that he had picked up an injury. Klopp admitted the Senegal international does have an issue, but stressed that it was a minor one which still gives him a chance of facing Stoke.

“Of course there is something . We will see,” he told reporters at his pre-match press conference. “It is not that serious; there is a chance for tomorrow. If we use that chance or not… it is quite early in the day.

“In these times, you always have to use each second and minute, speak to the player, speak to the Doc, speak to the physiotherapists and all that stuff. At the end, you have to make a decision and I will make a decision.”

