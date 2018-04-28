Sadiq Abubakar: Bauchi metropolis agog as Air Marshal’s son weds Yuguda’s daughter — Nigeria Today

Sadiq Abubakar: Bauchi metropolis agog as Air Marshal’s son weds Yuguda’s daughter

The marriage contract was sealed at the Bauchi Central Mosque, after the payment of N100, 000 as bride price by the groom.

Bauchi town went agog Saturday as Capt. Nasir Saddique, son of Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar and Hauwa Isa Yuguda, daughter of former Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Isa Yuguda, were joined in holy matrimony.

The groom was represented by Alhaji Aminu Abubakar, his uncle, while Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, represented the bride.

The Chief Imam of Bauchi Central mosque, Sheikh Bala Baban-Inna, who presided over the religious aspect of the ceremony, urged the couple to have the fear of God and live in peace.

He warned them against betraying each other as they would account for their deeds in the hereafter.

The ceremony was attended by prominent personalities, among them, the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mansur Dan-Ali and his Education counterpart, Malam Adamu Adamu, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari.

All roads leading to the Emir of Bauchi’s palace where the Central mosque is located were closed to traffic for security reasons, forcing some dignitaries to walk some distance to the venue.

