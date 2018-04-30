 Saeon Moruda releases Second Single off Upcoming Mixtape | Listen to ‘Adura’ on BN — Nigeria Today
Saeon Moruda releases Second Single off Upcoming Mixtape | Listen to ‘Adura’ on BN

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Singer and songwriter Saeon Moruda has released a new single off her upcoming mixtape – Birth of the Boy Chick (BOTBC).

The song “Adura” is a groovy trap song produced by Sess The PRBLM Kid.

Listen below.

