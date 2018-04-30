Saeon Moruda releases Second Single off Upcoming Mixtape | Listen to ‘Adura’ on BN — Nigeria Today

Saeon Moruda releases Second Single off Upcoming Mixtape | Listen to ‘Adura’ on BN

Singer and songwriter Saeon Moruda has released a new single off her upcoming mixtape – Birth of the Boy Chick (BOTBC).

The song “Adura” is a groovy trap song produced by Sess The PRBLM Kid.

Listen below.



The post Saeon Moruda releases Second Single off Upcoming Mixtape | Listen to ‘Adura’ on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

