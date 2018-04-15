Safaricom-backed Little Ride to take on Uber, Taxify in Kampala starting next month — Nigeria Today

Safaricom-backed Little Ride to take on Uber, Taxify in Kampala starting next month

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Safaricom- backed online taxi-hailing app Little Ride is set to unveils its services in Uganda mid next month, marking its first expansion outside Kenya.

Little, developed by technology firm Craft Silicon, says it is in the advanced stages to rollout the tax-hailing app in Kampala.

“We are currently finalising plans with the relevant authorities ahead of the rollout of the app possibly in the middle of next month,” Kamal Budhabhatti, Craft Silicon founder, tod The Independent in an interview.

The firm’s expansion plans to Kampala is set to transfer the taxi price wars that Little has sparked back in Kenya to the American rival Uber and the Estonian-based Taxify.

Uber and Taxify started their operations in Uganda in 2016 and 2017, respectively, to tap into the growing demand for city transport services.

