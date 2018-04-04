 SAINTLY: Facebook Friend Donates House To Bereaved Family — Nigeria Today
SAINTLY: Facebook Friend Donates House To Bereaved Family

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A banker Mr. Nnamdi Ikeagu has donated a four-bedroom bungalow to an indigent family after reading a Facebook post by a friend about his childhood friend. Dr. Obinna Oke posted about his friend Joshua, who was born in 1986, and died in 2009, Joshua died at a tender age of 23, leaving a severely poor, […]

