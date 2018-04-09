Salah Bags PFA Player Of The Month For March — Nigeria Today

Salah Bags PFA Player Of The Month For March
For the fourth time this season, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been voted the PFA Player of the Month for March. The Egyptian player, 25, won 80 percent of the online poll. Salah scored six goals in four games during the month, including four incredible goals against Watford. To clinch the prize, Salah beat Tottenham Hotspur […]
The post Salah Bags PFA Player Of The Month For March appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!