Salah, De Bruyne, De Gea nominated for PFA Player of The Year (See full list) - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Salah, De Bruyne, De Gea nominated for PFA Player of The Year (See full list) – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Salah, De Bruyne, De Gea nominated for PFA Player of The Year (See full list)
Daily Post Nigeria
The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) have announced the nominees for the 2017/2018 Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year. For Player of The Year, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool winger, Mohammed Salah, are …
Salah, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane and De Gea nominated for PFA
Manchester City trio up against Salah, Kane and De Gea for PFA award
Mohamed Salah, David de Gea, Harry Kane and Kevin de Bruyne lead PFA Player of the Year nominations
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!