 'Salah, Firmino and Mane as good as Messi & Ronaldo' - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
'Salah, Firmino and Mane as good as Messi & Ronaldo'

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Sports


'Salah, Firmino and Mane as good as Messi & Ronaldo'
The Liverpool trio have been hailed by Virgil van Dijk, who saw the attackers score one each in his side's 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are all as good as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
