'Salah, Firmino and Mane as good as Messi & Ronaldo' - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

‘Salah, Firmino and Mane as good as Messi & Ronaldo’ – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
'Salah, Firmino and Mane as good as Messi & Ronaldo'
Goal.com
The Liverpool trio have been hailed by Virgil van Dijk, who saw the attackers score one each in his side's 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are all as good as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi …
4 Things We Learned After Liverpool Sweep Aside Bournemouth With Routine 3-0 Win
Liverpool's formidable front three achieve landmark goal records v Bournemouth
Liverpool Player Ratings: How did Salah, Firmino and Mane do against Bournemouth?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!