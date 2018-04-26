Salah gets land gift in Mecca — Nigeria Today

Salah gets land gift in Mecca

Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah, will be rewarded with a piece of land in Mecca, Saudi Arabia as a reward for winning PFA Player of the Year Award.

Fahd Al-Rowky, the vice president of the local municipality in Mecca, Saudi Arabia hinted that he planned to give the land to the Egyptian star as a congratulatory gesture for winning the English football’s top individual prize.

“There are several choices regarding giving this piece of land,” Al-Rowky said via My Salaam.

“The way to go will be determined by Mohamed Salah as well as the Saudi system.

“If the Saudi system allows the land to be owned by Salah, he will be given a piece of land in Holy Mecca outside Haram. The other option will be to have a mosque built on the land in his name.”

The talented forward beat Kevin De Bruyne to win the award after a season in which he had contributed 31 goals and 10 assists in the top flight.

He continued his stunning form with a brace in Liverpool’s 5-2 victory over Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday. Salah celebrated each goal with a Islamic prayer, bowing his head to the pitch. Mecca, a desert valley in western Saudi Arabia, is Islam’s holiest city, as it’s the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad and the faith itself.

The post Salah gets land gift in Mecca appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

