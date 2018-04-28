'Salah is the most attacked player in the Premier League' - Klopp wants 43-goal star protected - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

‘Salah is the most attacked player in the Premier League’ – Klopp wants 43-goal star protected – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
'Salah is the most attacked player in the Premier League' – Klopp wants 43-goal star protected
Goal.com
The Liverpool boss believes his talisman is often targeted for rough treatment, with referees doing little to aid the cause of an honest performer. Liverpool's 43-goal forward Mohamed Salah is “the most attacked player in the Premier League”, according …
