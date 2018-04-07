‘Salah-less’ Liverpool fail to beat Everton — Nigeria Today

‘Salah-less’ Liverpool fail to beat Everton

Liverpool’s desire to continue the cruise control just after 3-0 defeat of Manchester City the Champions league tie hit the rocks Saturday as they failed to overcome Everton no thanks to the absence of Mohammed Salah. The Reds missed a chance of climbing to the second position on the log after a 0-0 draw at the Merseyside derby

Salah, who has scored 38 goals in all competitions this season, was absent for Saturday’s clash at Goodison Park due to the groin injury he sustained in the 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, and Liverpool’s second string failed to deliver.

Dominic Solanke, starting down the middle with Roberto Firmino on the bench, was the main culprit as he wasted the two clearest chances of a drab encounter in front of England manager Gareth Southgate, while Loris Karius only had one Everton effort to deal with across the entire 90 minutes.

The Toffees approach played a large part in reducing the spectacle and their performance will do little to stop criticism of Sam Allardyce from Everton fans.

The home supporters would have left happy had Cenk Tosun, Seamus Coleman or Dominic Calvert-Lewin made the most of openings inside the final three minutes, but they had to settle for holding Liverpool to a draw that damages their quest to finish above Manchester United.

Should Jose Mourinho’s side by any chance win their derby and stop Manchester City claiming the title later on Saturday, they will open up a four-point gap to Jurgen Klopp’s side and retain a game in hand.

Without the attacking threat of Salah, Liverpool struggled to pose much danger in the final third as Sadio Mane, Solanke and Danny Ings – starting his first game in 916 days – all struggled to find room.

Patience was key for the visitors and had Solanke done better on the rare occasions the Everton defence was unlocked they would have gone into the break ahead.

James Milner’s cross from the left was headed wide by the 20-year-old, and when he was gifted a chance six yards out he fired straight at Jordan Pickford.

Everton finally broke out of their defensive formation midway through the half when Yannick Bolasie cut inside from the left, but his curling effort was superbly pushed around the post by Karius.

The post ‘Salah-less’ Liverpool fail to beat Everton appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

