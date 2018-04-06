 Sales assistant bags 2 months jail term for theft, escaping from police custody — Nigeria Today
Sales assistant bags 2 months jail term for theft, escaping from police custody

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court in Abuja on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old sales assistant, Auwal Ibrahim, to two months imprisonment for theft and escaping from police custody. The Magistrate, Yetunde Onabanjo, sentenced the convict without option of fine. Onabanjo, who said that the sentence would serve as deterrent to others, advised the convict to […]

