Salesforce Among 12 New Members to Join Blockchain Research Institute — Nigeria Today

Salesforce Among 12 New Members to Join Blockchain Research Institute
Canadian government-backed Blockchain Research Institute announced the addition of 12 new members today, including cloud computing company Salesforce.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!