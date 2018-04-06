Salman Khan jailed five years for killing rare antelopes - The Star Online — Nigeria Today

Salman Khan jailed five years for killing rare antelopes – The Star Online
Salman Khan jailed five years for killing rare antelopes
Jodhpur: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was sentenced to five years prison by an Indian court for killing endangered wildlife nearly two decades ago. Khan, who denied poaching the rare antelopes known as blackbucks in 1998, can still appeal his …
'Tiger' is Qaidi No. 106 in Jodhpur central jail
Salman Khan gets 5-year-jail, defence says decision surprising; Bishnoi community hails verdict, Bollywood sad
Salman Khan gets 5 years in jail: Rs 600 crore riding on the Bollywood star
