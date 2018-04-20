 Same-sex marriage, $2trn intra-Commonwealth trade, Ban on plastics… highlights from CHOGM 2018 - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Same-sex marriage, $2trn intra-Commonwealth trade, Ban on plastics… highlights from CHOGM 2018 – TheCable

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in World | 0 comments


TheCable

Same-sex marriage, $2trn intra-Commonwealth trade, Ban on plastics… highlights from CHOGM 2018
TheCable
The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting came to an end on Friday night as the secretary general, Patricia Scotland and leaders from four regions of the Commonwealth addressed the press. Scotland was joined by UK Prime minister Theresa May
Theresa May wants Buhari to legalize gay in NigeriaFellow Press (press release)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.