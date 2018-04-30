 Samsung now offers 128GB and 256GB Galaxy S9, S9 Plus on website — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Samsung now offers 128GB and 256GB Galaxy S9, S9 Plus on website

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Just months after Samsung launched its flagships, the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, it announced more storage options both phones. Beginning in May, a 128GB and 256GB storage option for both phones will be available on its website.

The post Samsung now offers 128GB and 256GB Galaxy S9, S9 Plus on website appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.