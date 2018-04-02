Samuel Umtiti Reveals Talks With Antoine Griezmann About Barcelona Move — Nigeria Today

Samuel Umtiti Reveals Talks With Antoine Griezmann About Barcelona Move

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has revealed that he often speaks to his France teammate, Antoine Griezmann about moving to the club .

Antoine Griezmann could be on the move at the end of the season, and recently told reporters that he wants his future sorted out before he heads off to Russia for the World Cup.

Umtiti, having joined up with his compatriot for friendlies last month, has said that he’s played his part as it relates to getting him to Barcelona next season.

“I got myself into agent mode! No, I’m kidding,” Umtiti told Canal Plus. “It’s true that we talk about it a lot. I was able to talk about it with him, but just to find out what he thinks of my club.

“But everyone thinks good things about it. It makes them dream. Players of that level. If he comes, we’d have to play with six forwards.”

