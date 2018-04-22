Sani-Bello charges leaders on selfless service, bequeathing legacies — Nigeria Today

Sani-Bello charges leaders on selfless service, bequeathing legacies

A Chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, (PDP) in Kaduna State, Muhammad Sani-Bello, says those aspiring to lead the people must be ready to bequeath legacies that would stand the test of time.

Sani-Bello said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna that the interest of the generality of the people must be in the forefront at all times, as displayed by Nigeria’s founding fathers.

He noted that past leaders like Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto are being remembered for their legacies of service and selfless leadership.

“There is no day the sun will rise without some people raising their hands and praying for him; that is the kind of legacy all leaders must aspire to bequeath,’’ Sani-Bello who is aspiring for the governorship of Kaduna state said.

He recalled that as Commissioner for Science and Technology for over three years under the PDP in the state, they had initiated various projects and programmes to develop the sector.

According to him, some of the projects included the establishment of a renewable energy unit to harness the state’s potentials in that area.

“We were also able to initiate the department of ICT, which had training programmes for all civil servant in the state and within that period, not less than 20,000 civil servants were trained to become ICT compliant.

“That assisted the workers and prepared the state government then for the e-governance project initiated in 2007 by the then governor, Namadi Sambo.’’

Sani-Bello added that Basic Apprenticeship Training Centres to train youths in various life changing skills like welding, Carpentry, Plumbing, Radio and Television repairs, building and construction among others.

He said the youths were also trained in chalk and paint manufacture and a cottage industry established in each of the 23 local government areas to produce chalk and paint for schools and others in their locality.

“In the LGAs, we came up with a policy that paint produced by the cottage industry be used in all government contracts.

“The paint producers were also nominated to be the suppliers of paint to MDAs, while SUBEB and other related agencies of government bought chalks from the cottage industries.

“We also began the training of indigenous pilots and engineers and from the 10 pilots and five engineers trained at that time, one of them is flying the presidential jet.

“ The first female pioneer pilot commissioned by the Nigerian Air force, was also a beneficiary of our programme.’’

According to him, the government negotiated with the Islamic Development Bank to establish and equip four model science secondary schools in the state with the capacity to admit 250 students each every session.

