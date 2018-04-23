SANs Shortlist: Full List Of 64 Lawyers For SANs Conferment (April 2018) — Nigeria Today

SANs Shortlist: Full List Of 64 Lawyers For SANs Conferment (April 2018)

FULL LIST 64 Names SANs Shortlist April 2018. Nigeria’s Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC, over the weekend, shortlisted 64 lawyers for consideration for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, for this year. See full list below Among the 64 are Lagos lawyer and activist, Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa and Edmund Chinonye Obiagwu, …

This super post – SANs Shortlist: Full List Of 64 Lawyers For SANs Conferment (April 2018) appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

