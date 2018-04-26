Santi Cazorla Hopes To Be Back in First-team Training With Arsenal In Just Two Weeks — Nigeria Today

Santi Cazorla Hopes To Be Back in First-team Training With Arsenal In Just Two Weeks

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla hopes to return to full training in the coming weeks after making a surprise appearances at the Emirates on Thursday evening.

The 33-year-old has not played for the Gunners since October 2016 after a horrific Achilles injury that required 10 operations and a skin graft. There had been fears that, not only would Cazorla never play again, but that he could lose hit foot, though he sent Arsenal fans into meltdown when he was spotted on the Emirates pitch.

Asked if it felt good to be back on the pitch by beINSPORTS after his work-out, Cazorla joked: ‘Not right now!’

Probed on a potential return he continued: ‘Yes it feels good. I hope I’ll be back in full training in maybe two weeks. It’s a challenge but a positive one.’

Santi Cazorla now faces a race against time to play for Arsenal again, with the Spaniard out of contract at the end of the season and Arsenal’s last league match coming away to Huddersfield on May 13.

The post Santi Cazorla Hopes To Be Back in First-team Training With Arsenal In Just Two Weeks appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

