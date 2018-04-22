Sanusi Lambasts Buhari’s Ministers for Missing Meeting With Investors in US — Nigeria Today

Sanusi Lambasts Buhari’s Ministers for Missing Meeting With Investors in US

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has tongue-lashed Nigerian ministers for missing a meeting with investors in Washington DC despite some of them being in the US.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday at an investment programme organised by the Nigerian Embassy, Sanusi said Nigeria might lose investors because of the attitude of the ministers.

According to the emir, there was no reason for the absence of the officials and the challenges faced at the beginning of the event.

Sanusi said, “We had a meeting today with investors, we were supposed to start by 9am; we started at 10. When I came in, they took me to the ambassador’s office to sit, when investors were waiting there. We had a list of people who were to be here, Vice-President, ministers, some of them are in town, but they haven’t come up.

“You invite top investors, your ministers are in Washington and they do not come to talk to the investors about Nigeria. That is not how you attract investors. If you have this forum in the Rwandan embassy, I assure you President Kagame himself would be there telling people to come to Rwanda.”

According to The Cable, some of the ministers, who were absent from the event, included the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu; and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Others, who shunned the event, included the Minister of Power, Babatunde Fashola; the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; and the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission Yewande Sadiku; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, and all governors were absent while only the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, was present.

The emir added, “Sometimes, it is about how we market ourselves, how we package ourselves. There is absolutely no reason for the Nigerian embassy to arrange a ‘Nigeria is open for Business’ forum with ministers in town, with governors in town, and not have the coordination that they are actually here to meet with these investors.

“There is no reason why we should start one hour late, and there is no reason why the public address system should not work. Because at the end of the day, this is the first point of the country.

“The investors haven’t even come to Nigeria; so, what will be his experience in Abuja if he is having this experience in Washington?”

He said Nigeria should not display complacency because it was the largest economy in Africa, adding that investors could choose to invest in other countries that were more serious than Nigeria.

