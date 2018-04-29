Saraki and Tinubu hold first meeting since 2015 — Nigeria Today

Saraki and Tinubu hold first meeting since 2015

Two senior members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senate President Bukola Saraki and national party leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu have had their first tête-à-tête since 2015, according to sources. The meeting took place in Brinin-Kebbi, Kebbi state during a book launch attended by Northern traditional rulers, governors and other senior APC members. After […]

The post Saraki and Tinubu hold first meeting since 2015 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

