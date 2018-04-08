 Saraki appoints sacked senator as special adviser — Nigeria Today
Saraki appoints sacked senator as special adviser

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has appointed a former lawmaker who represented Taraba North Senatorial District, Senator Danladi Abubakar, as his Special Adviser on Special Duties. A statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the appointment was with immediate effect. Abubakar, […]

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

