 Saraki contradicts Buhari, says Nigerian youths have no equals — Nigeria Today
Saraki contradicts Buhari, says Nigerian youths have no equals

Apr 29, 2018

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has declared that, the Nigerian youths have capacities to compete favourably amongst their peers and match any young people in the world. To enhance the potentiality of Nigerian youths, Saraki said Nigerian leaders must do everything humanly possible to give the youths the opportunity to showcase themselves. […]

