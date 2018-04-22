Saraki Doles Out N10.4m To Kwara APC Women Leaders — Nigeria Today

Saraki Doles Out N10.4m To Kwara APC Women Leaders

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki on Sunday disbursed N10.4 million to 52 women leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Kwara. Each of the 52 women leaders who were from the Kwara Central Senatorial District went home with a cash of N200, 000 to assist them boost their trades. The senatorial district, which […]

The post Saraki Doles Out N10.4m To Kwara APC Women Leaders appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

