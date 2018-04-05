Saraki, Ekweremadu Mourn Over Death of President Buhari’s Senator — Nigeria Today

Saraki, Ekweremadu Mourn Over Death of President Buhari’s Senator

President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, have expressed deep sadness over the sudden death of their colleague, Senator Mustapha Bukar.

Bukar, 64, a native of Daura, until his death, Wednesday, was the Senator representing the Senatorial district of President Muhammadu Buhari, Katsina North on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Late Senator Bukar who died after a brief illness, was until his death, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market Development, the position he took over from the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke of Osun West who died in the same month of April last year.

Kanta Bukar, the younger brother of the deceased, who confirmed the death, said that the Senator died in the early hours of yesterday at the Nizamiye hospital, Abuja and was survived by two wives and 12 children, including Dr Ibrahim Bukar of the Nigeria Communication Commission.

Bukar’s death brings to four, the number of Senators that have died since the coming on board of the current 8th Senate. It will be recalled that prior to the Inauguration of the 8th Senate, June 9, 2015, the then Senator – elect, Senator Ahmed Zanna, APC, Borno Central died at the age of 59 in his Abuja residence, 16th May, 2015; just as after then, former governor of Osun state, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, APC, Osun West died at the age of 62 at Biket’s Hospital, Osogbo and last month, March 17, Senator Ali Wakili, APC, Bauchi South died at his Gwarimpa residence, Abuja.

In a statement in Abuja by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki described the death of Senator Bukar as one too many coming a few weeks after the Red Chamber lost Senator Ali Wakili. The Senate President said, “I am saddened to learn about the passing of another friend and colleague, Senator Mustapha Bukar. When I and some of my colleagues visited Senator Bukar in the hospital after Jummat prayers last Friday, we prayed with him and we were filled with hope that he would soon recuperate and resume his normal life and legislative activities.

“As a first-time lawmaker, Senator Bukar stood out for the quality of his contributions on the floor, his pragmatism and his work to strengthen the institution of the legislature. We shall sorely miss his vibrancy and progressive mindset.

“But now that he is no more, we cannot query Almighty Allah over the incident because He gives and takes as it pleases Him. The late Bukar was forthright and gentle in all his dealings.

“This is indeed another painful moment for the Senate, a sad moment for his immediate family, his constituents in Katsina North Senatorial District and the people and government of Katsina State.

“As we mourn his passing, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, President Muhammadu Buhari and the government and people of Katdina State. I pray that the Almighty Allah, in his infinite grace, grants the dear and departed Senator a place among the righteous ones in Aljannah firdaus.”

On his part, Ekweremadu, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Uche Anichukwu, expressed rude shock and sadness over the death of Bukar, described the incident as a heavy blow to the Senate and the entire nation.

Ekweremadu said: “Distinguished Senator Mustapha’s exit is a grave loss and big blow not only to the Senate and the National Assembly, but to the entire nation.

“He was a fine gentleman, quite humane, diligent, perceptive, and humble. He was a pan-Nigerian and a pro-masses lawmaker, who showed great interest in finding lasting solution to the nation’s perennial energy problem. He will be sorely missed.

“I send heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the Government of Katsina State, and his constituents, particularly President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Ekweremadu prayed God to grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed and support the late Senator’s family, the good people of Katsina State, and the nation with the fortitude to bear the irreversible loss.

