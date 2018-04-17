Saraki leaves Nigeria for Washington — Nigeria Today

Saraki leaves Nigeria for Washington
The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, Tuesday, departed for Washington DC to join other World leaders and economic experts at the spring meeting by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Senate President is billed to participate in the African Finance Forum organized by the Corporate Council on Africa. According to […]
