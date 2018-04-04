Saraki Mourns Late Sen. Mustapha Bukar — Nigeria Today

Saraki Mourns Late Sen. Mustapha Bukar

President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Senator representing Katsina North, Mustapha Bukar, after a brief illness in Abuja. Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, described the death of Bukar as one too many coming […]

The post Saraki Mourns Late Sen. Mustapha Bukar appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

