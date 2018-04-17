Saraki pays Kwara monarchs' 20 months salary arrears - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Saraki pays Kwara monarchs’ 20 months salary arrears – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Saraki pays Kwara monarchs' 20 months salary arrears
Vanguard
By Demola Akinyemi. FOLLOWING dwindling federal allocations to local governments, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has cleared the 20 months salary arrears owed some traditional chiefs in Kwara Central senatorial district. Saraki. The affected …
No alternative to education –Saraki, Sultan, Amosun
Saraki Offsets N49.4m Salary Arrears of 220 Traditional Chiefs in Kwara
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!