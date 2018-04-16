Saraki speaks on Chibok girls — Nigeria Today

Saraki speaks on Chibok girls
President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki has called for concerted efforts to rescue the remaining 112 Chibok Girls and the Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, from Boko Haram’s captivity. Saraki said that this would require the collaboration of governments, security agencies, religious and community leaders. DAILY POST Recalls that Ahmed Sakilda, a Nigerian journalist believed […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!