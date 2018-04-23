Saraki, Tambuwal won’t decamp to PDP – Badaru — Nigeria Today

Saraki, Tambuwal won’t decamp to PDP – Badaru

Jigawa State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention Committee Chairman, Abubakar Badaru, on Monday assured that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, won’t leave the party.

He spoke with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, he was not aware of alleged moves and negotiation by some APC members to decamp to the opposition parties.

On Saraki and Tambuwal, he said “It is not true that Tambuwal and Saraki are negotiating with the PDP, we have not heard of that. Some few weeks back there was rumour about the governor of Benue and he made it clear at our last NEC that he is not moving anywhere. Those are rumours flying around but they don’t have consequence.

“We are united, governor Tambuwal is with us and the Distinguished Senator Bukola Saraki, the Senate President is also with APC and we have not had any reason to think that they are negotiating elsewhere, no.” he said

On what Nigerians should expect from the APC convention, he said “We expect a peaceful and rancour free and good convention.

Speaking on the move to unite the factions in the party, he said “They are all united and I am sure the convention will bring everybody together and in democracy if you are open and straight forward, things get done well, I don’t think there should be any problem.”

He said that what happened during the APC rally in his state at the weekend was normal.

He said “Political unrest, no it is not true. It is normal political shaunting. Shunting between groups that are contesting the same position. People passing by and some groups will shunt for their own and others will shunt for another person and that was what happened. That was a great rally.

“It is normal in every gathering, you have different supporters supporting different people contesting the same position.” he stated

