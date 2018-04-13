Saraki Urges Reforms Of the International Criminal Court - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Saraki Urges Reforms Of the International Criminal Court – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Saraki Urges Reforms Of the International Criminal Court
Vanguard
President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has called on the new President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Justice Chile Eboe-Osuji, to among others, embark on urgent reforms in the court in order to reassure some African leaders …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!