Saraki visits 'brave' sergeant-at-arms assaulted by mace thieves — Nigeria Today

Saraki visits ‘brave’ sergeant-at-arms assaulted by mace thieves

The president of the Nigerian Senate Bukola Saraki Sunday visited the home of the female sergeant-at-arms who was assaulted by the hoodlums who invaded the Senate last Wednesday.

In her a footage posted on his Twitter handle, Saraki said Sandra Davou was “beaten mercilessly” by the hoodlums who stormed the Senate chamber and took away the mace, the Senate’s symbol of authority.

He said the Senate owed Davou and others who were injured during the incident a debt of gratitude.

“So what she and her colleagues have done fills us all with gratitude and therefore we have come here to thank her and show that we really appreciate what she and her colleagues did.”

Saraki described the incident as sad and disgraceful.

“My colleagues and I have said that the day of the unfortunate invasion was a sad day for democracy.

“It was a disgrace to our country at large; such things should not be associated with our country.

“We must ensure we stand firm as a country to nip all those kind of undemocratic acts that exist in the bud,” he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

