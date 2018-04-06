Saraki visits Buhari’s hometown, Daura — Nigeria Today

Saraki visits Buhari’s hometown, Daura
President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has visited Daura, Katsina State, to condole with the people on the passing of Senator Mustapha Bukar. He was received by the Emir of Daura, HRH Umar Farouk Umar. Daura is the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari. Bukar, the Madawakin Daura, was representing Katsina North Senatorial District in the […]
