SARS brutality allegedly claim one live, as Police arrest five officers — Nigeria Today

SARS brutality allegedly claim one live, as Police arrest five officers

Barely few hours after the Lagos State Police Command commenced investigation into the harrassment and extortion of one Emmanuel James by operatives of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS), another victim was feared dead in another incident on Tuesday.

While James was allegedly arrested and harassed last Monday at the Okota area, the other victim, whose identity was yet to be known, was brutally beaten up by FSARS operatives at Ogba.

According to reports, the operatives had accosted him at Haruna Bus stop in Ogba and requested to have his phone searched but he refused, which resulted to them beating him up brutally.

As was captured in a video by some bystanders, the victim was seen being brutalised after he refused to release his phone.

After they had tied him up and beaten him, he was left in his pool of blood, convulsing until some persons decided to rush him to the hospital, where he reportedly died.

Meanwhile, the police command had earlier issued a statement declaring the police team responsible for James’ predicament to be on illegal duty.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, James’ cousin, Ekene Okoro had reported that his cousin was being harassed by policemen alleged to be SARS operatives at Ago-Palace way , Okota.

He said sequel to the information, a team of policemen from the Command X-Squad (the disciplinary unit of the police, section, led by ASP. Musa Shuaibu, was dispatched to intervene in the matter.

He said, “However, on sighting the X-Squad personnel, the erring police officers hurriedly left the scene in a manner suggestive that they were on illegal duty.

“Going forward, the CP Lagos, Edgal Imohimi directed the officer in charge of the X-Squad section to fish out the police men within two hours and that directive has been actualised with the identification of the policemen involved and they are attached to Ipakodo SARS base.”

Owing to its pledge to investigate the incident, the spokesperson said the command had quizzed five policemen in connection with the harrassment.

He identified the names of the policemen are Inspector Taiwo Omojope, Inspector Arigidi Ebibor, Sergeants Rotimi Adesoba, Olalekan Olakunle and Friday Oni.

He said they are currently undergoing interrogation at the command X-Squad Section and would be marched before an Adjudicating Officer at the Police Provost Department for the commencement of their orderly room trial.

