SARS Officers harass singer Dr. Sid after mistaking him for a ‘Yahoo Boy’ (Video) — Nigeria Today

SARS Officers harass singer Dr. Sid after mistaking him for a ‘Yahoo Boy’ (Video)

SARS Officers harass singer Dr. Sid

Mavin Records artiste, Dr. Sid, was, today, harassed by some SARS officials who seized his phone and almost physically assaulted him, but for the intervention of label mate, Reekado Banks and comedian Basketmouth.

Giving the account of what happened, an eyewitness identified as Laide, said “Sars operatives stopped a random vehicle on freedom way, Lekki Phase 1, thinking the driver was a yahoo boy.

After routine check , they found nothing implicating , and resorted to seizing the phone of the driver. Little did they they know , that this person is Dr Sid. They insulted and attempted to assault him physically.

Dr. Sid’s label mate Reekado Banks and producer K-Solo were present at the scene, comedian BasketMouth who was driving by saw them and stopped to know what was wrong.

