SARS Official Harrass Dr. SID, Mistake Him For ‘Yahoo Boy’ | WATCH — Nigeria Today

The Open and Close crooner was today harassed by some SARS officials who seized his phone and almost physically assaulted him, according to reports. It took the intervention of his label mate, Reekado Banks and comedian Basketmouth, to prevent the issue from escalating.

An eyewitness identified as Laide, gave an account of what transpired between Dr. SID and the SARS operatives. The eyewitness said,

“Sars operatives stopped a random vehicle on freedom way, Lekki Phase 1, thinking the driver was a yahoo boy.

After routine check , they found nothing implicating , and resorted to seizing the phone of the driver. Little did they they know , that this person is Dr Sid. They insulted and attempted to assault him physically.

Thanks to ReekadoBanks and K-Solo , who were there, before @basket_mouth who was driving by saw them and stopped to know what was wrong. Then, it dawned on the SARS operatives that these guys were not their “yahoo boy customer” Ise baje

That’s how Dr Sid vex too and started to call. Just imagine that it was an “ordinary ” civilian that was harassed today, baba for don dey cell now.

