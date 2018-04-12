 SARS Police Officer Who Allegedly Murdered A Ram Seller Arraigned To Court (Photo) — Nigeria Today
SARS Police Officer Who Allegedly Murdered A Ram Seller Arraigned To Court (Photo)

A police sergeant, Ibrahim Isah dismissed by the Kogi state police command, for allegedly killing a ram seller, Ali Ibrahim Mbaba, at Ganaja village as been arraigned before a Lokoja Chief Magistrate court. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ali Janga, had ordered the dismissal and arraignment of Isah for culpable homicide. Isah, who was […]

