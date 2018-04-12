SARS Police Officer Who Allegedly Murdered A Ram Seller Arraigned To Court (Photo) — Nigeria Today

SARS Police Officer Who Allegedly Murdered A Ram Seller Arraigned To Court (Photo)
A police sergeant, Ibrahim Isah dismissed by the Kogi state police command, for allegedly killing a ram seller, Ali Ibrahim Mbaba, at Ganaja village as been arraigned before a Lokoja Chief Magistrate court. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ali Janga, had ordered the dismissal and arraignment of Isah for culpable homicide. Isah, who was […]
The post SARS Police Officer Who Allegedly Murdered A Ram Seller Arraigned To Court (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!