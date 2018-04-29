 SARS Take Down Group Of Kidnappers In Katsina State — Nigeria Today
SARS Take Down Group Of Kidnappers In Katsina State

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A group of specialised criminals who targeted people and kidnapped them for ransom has been arrested by the Katsina State Police Command on Saturday. Police recovered many weapons from the syndicate including one AK-47 rifle with breach number 4181. Gambo Isah, command’s spokesperson, stated the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) apprehended the suspects on April 17 […]

