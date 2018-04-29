SARS Take Down Group Of Kidnappers In Katsina State — Nigeria Today

SARS Take Down Group Of Kidnappers In Katsina State
A group of specialised criminals who targeted people and kidnapped them for ransom has been arrested by the Katsina State Police Command on Saturday. Police recovered many weapons from the syndicate including one AK-47 rifle with breach number 4181. Gambo Isah, command’s spokesperson, stated the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) apprehended the suspects on April 17 […]
The post SARS Take Down Group Of Kidnappers In Katsina State appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
