 Sars: VAT hike to benefit South Africans in long-term - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sars: VAT hike to benefit South Africans in long-term – Eyewitness News

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Sars: VAT hike to benefit South Africans in long-term
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – While consumers are asked to tighten their belts with the latest increase in value added tax (VAT), the South African Revenue Service (Sars) says the long-term economic gains will benefit South Africans. The 1% increase from 14% to 15
How the tax-hungry state plays chicken with poorBusiness Day

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.