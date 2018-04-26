 Sassa: More delays to find CPS replacement as minister suspends tender process - News24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sassa: More delays to find CPS replacement as minister suspends tender process – News24

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Sassa: More delays to find CPS replacement as minister suspends tender process
News24
New social development minister Susan Shabangu has suspended Sassa's current tender processes to find a new service provider to replace Cash Paymaster Services, court papers have shown. The South African Social Security Agency is currently undergoing
Minister Shabangu suspends social grants tender processEyewitness News
South Africa Halts Social Security Payments Tender ProcessBloomberg
WATCH: Dlamini-Zuma to step in as Sassa grants chaos continueseNCA

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.