Saturday night meet led to resignation of IEBC bosses - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Saturday night meet led to resignation of IEBC bosses – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Saturday night meet led to resignation of IEBC bosses
The Standard
A flurry of activities, phone calls and a night meeting held on Saturday sealed the deal that saw three electoral commission members resign. On Monday, commissioners Consolata Maina, Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya resigned citing poor leadership by …
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and Team Demand Sh220 Million to Quit
Reconstitute IEBC with sobriety, responsibility
Chebukati team snubs Parliament summons
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!