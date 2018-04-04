Saudi Arabia have to pay to keep US troops in Syria – Trump — Nigeria Today

Saudi Arabia have to pay to keep US troops in Syria – Trump

US President, Donald Trump, has said that Saudi Arabia will have to pay if it wants US troops to remain in Syria. Speaking at a White House press conference, yesterday, President Trump said: “We’ve almost completed that task of defeating ISIS, and we’ll be making a determination very quickly, in coordination with others in the […]

Saudi Arabia have to pay to keep US troops in Syria – Trump

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

