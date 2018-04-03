 Saudi Arabia To Fine or Jail Anyone Who Spy On Spouse’s Phone — Nigeria Today
Saudi Arabia To Fine or Jail Anyone Who Spy On Spouse’s Phone

A new law aimed at “protecting morals of individuals and society and protect privacy’’ has been established to restrict spouse’s from spying on each others phones. The law provides a fine of $133,000 and up to one year in prison. Th punishment isn’t restricted to any of the cex in the ultra-conservative Muslim kingdom, according […]

