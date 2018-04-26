Saudi Arabia to Launch Huge 'Entertainment City' Project - Variety — Nigeria Today

Saudi Arabia to Launch Huge ‘Entertainment City’ Project – Variety
Saudi Arabia to Launch Huge 'Entertainment City' Project
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to lay the foundation stone on Saturday of a massive landmark entertainment hub southwest of Riyadh that will comprise high-end theme parks, motor sport facilities, and a safari park, all of which in hopes of …
