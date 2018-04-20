Saudis intercept ballistic missile from Yemen — Nigeria Today

Saudis intercept ballistic missile from Yemen

Saudi air defences intercepted a “ballistic missile” fired by Yemeni rebels at the kingdom’s southern coastal city of Jizan, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels said.

It was the latest in a series of such attacks.

“Saudi air defences intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Huthi militias targeting Jizan,” the coalition said in a statement.

The Huthis, in a statement on their news outlet Al-Masirah, claimed that they fired a “Badr 1” ballistic missile and said it struck Jizan Regional Airport.

AFP was unable to reach the airport for comment, but open-source flight information appeared to show flights arriving and departing on time.

Saudi Arabia has since March 2015 led a coalition of Arab states fighting to roll back the Huthi rebels in Yemen and restore its neighbour’s internationally-recognised government to power.

Read More: UN chief urges Saudi prince to seek political solution in Yemen

Nearly 10,000 people have since been killed in the conflict, in what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

In March, an Egyptian labourer became the first known fatality in a rebel missile attack on the Saudi capital.

Saudi Arabia accuses its rival Iran of smuggling missiles to the Huthis — a charge Tehran denies.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

