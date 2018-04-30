Savannah Petroleum considers sell-down in Niger before first oil - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Savannah Petroleum considers sell-down in Niger before first oil – Reuters

Savannah Petroleum considers sell-down in Niger before first oil

Reuters

… * First oil expected in 2021. * Savannah looking to buy more assets in Nigeria. LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) – West Africa-focused oil and gas group Savannah Petroleum is considering selling a minority stake in its Niger assets before first oil flows …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

