Savannah Petroleum considers sell-down in Niger before first oil - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Savannah Petroleum considers sell-down in Niger before first oil – Reuters
Savannah Petroleum considers sell-down in Niger before first oil
Reuters
… * First oil expected in 2021. * Savannah looking to buy more assets in Nigeria. LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) – West Africa-focused oil and gas group Savannah Petroleum is considering selling a minority stake in its Niger assets before first oil flows …
