Scarcity Of Dollar Hits Forex Market In Abuja - Africa Independent Television — Nigeria Today

Scarcity Of Dollar Hits Forex Market In Abuja – Africa Independent Television
|
Trend News Agency
|
Scarcity Of Dollar Hits Forex Market In Abuja
Africa Independent Television
Reported scarcity of dollars may have just thrown the foreign exchange market in Nigeria into another round of volatility in the parallel market. Bureau De Change operators in the Nigerian capital, Abuja are unwilling to speak on camera but they …
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!