 Scarcity Of Dollar Hits Forex Market In Abuja - Africa Independent Television — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Scarcity Of Dollar Hits Forex Market In Abuja – Africa Independent Television

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Trend News Agency

Scarcity Of Dollar Hits Forex Market In Abuja
Africa Independent Television
Reported scarcity of dollars may have just thrown the foreign exchange market in Nigeria into another round of volatility in the parallel market. Bureau De Change operators in the Nigerian capital, Abuja are unwilling to speak on camera but they
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency marketTrend News Agency

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.