Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year - Financial Times — Nigeria Today

Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year – Financial Times
|
Chron.com
|
Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year
Financial Times
Schlumberger, the world's largest listed oilfield services group, has said the oil market will face growing supply challenges over the coming year, following the steep drop in investment in recent years. Paal Kibsgaard, Schlumberger's chief executive …
Schlumberger tops earnings estimates, but expects oil sector to see supply challenges this year
Why Schlumberger's Earnings Beat Isn't Helping the Stock
Schlumberger reports growing profit, long-term optimism
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!